Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/healthequity-inc-hqy-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.