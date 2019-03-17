HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $14.25 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $0.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,998,499 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

