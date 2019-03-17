Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shares Gap Down to $55.27

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $55.27. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 2909365 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,764,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

