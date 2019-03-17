Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,432 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/heritage-crystal-clean-inc-hcci-stake-decreased-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.