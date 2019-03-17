Heska Corp (HSKA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Heska were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $223,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $716,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,329 shares of company stock worth $2,638,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Heska stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). Heska had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

