Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of HDP stock traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. Hortonworks has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

