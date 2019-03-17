Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (KFY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1,434.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 205.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

