Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.63 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1783 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

