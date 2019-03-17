Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €63.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.58 ($86.72).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €62.84 ($73.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 12 month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

