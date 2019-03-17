HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.82 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.