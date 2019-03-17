HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

