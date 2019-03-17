Hydrogen Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, IDAX and IDEX. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00394536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.01689220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Token Store, DEx.top, BitMart, CoinEx, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.