IBERIABANK (IBKC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBKC. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of IBKC opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 2,500 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.60 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $77,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,475 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.