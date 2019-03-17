IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $480,663,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after buying an additional 2,254,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,406,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,402,000 after buying an additional 1,776,380 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 167.3% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,107,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $216,735,000 after buying an additional 693,419 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total value of $22,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,756 shares of company stock valued at $57,018,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $241.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.45, a PEG ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $245.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/ibm-retirement-fund-cuts-stake-in-servicenow-inc-now.html.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.