IBM Retirement Fund Has $894,000 Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,080.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,751,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231,204 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,806 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after acquiring an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

