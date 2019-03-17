IBM Retirement Fund Sells 501 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.46 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

