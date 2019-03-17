IDACORP Inc (IDA) VP Sells $116,725.00 in Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IDA stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $18,326,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $13,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,315 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $528,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,324,315 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $528,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $9,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

