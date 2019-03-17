IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

