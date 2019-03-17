IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 232,284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 237,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In related news, Director James A. Rosenthal acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

