Imperial Oil (IMO) Raised to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. GMP Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$36.39 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$33.43 and a one year high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.86999962063223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

