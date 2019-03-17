Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 916,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,978,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,678,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 45.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,737,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 852,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

