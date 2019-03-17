INDINODE (XIND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. INDINODE has a total market cap of $15,210.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00390486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.01706587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00230523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004827 BTC.

INDINODE Coin Profile

INDINODE’s total supply is 476,830,906 coins and its circulating supply is 375,256,840 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

