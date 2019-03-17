Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) versus Coastal Banking (CBCO) Head to Head Comparison

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Coastal Banking (OTCMKTS:CBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Coastal Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 27.76% 13.63% 1.11% Coastal Banking N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Coastal Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.44 $42.34 billion N/A N/A Coastal Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Banking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Coastal Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coastal Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Coastal Banking does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Coastal Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Coastal Banking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats Coastal Banking on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Coastal Banking

Coastal Banking Company, Inc. is a bank holding company for CBC National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to customers throughout Beaufort County, South Carolina and Nassau County, Florida. The Bank operates through three segments: community banking, SBA lending and mortgage banking operations. The Bank also has a residential mortgage banking division, which operates approximately 13 retail residential loan production offices. The Bank makes commercial, residential, construction, agricultural, agribusiness and consumer loans to customers in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The Company classifies its securities as available for sale or held to maturity. Held to maturity securities are those securities for which the Company has the ability and intent to hold until maturity. The Company’s primary source of funds for making loans and investments is its deposits, on which the Company pays interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.