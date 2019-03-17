Infinera (INFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.65. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 192,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.