Information Services Group (III) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on III. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 267,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42.

About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

