Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.49 per share, for a total transaction of $302,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,926 shares in the company, valued at $23,586,623.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $61.17 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,775,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,710,000 after buying an additional 342,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,753,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,245,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

