Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00.
- On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.
- On Friday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.
- On Monday, January 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00.
- On Friday, January 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00.
- On Monday, December 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 135,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $400,950.00.
NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $9,207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 199,980.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opko Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,440,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Opko Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.
