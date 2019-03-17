Insider Buying: SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Buys £189.63 in Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Gary Elden acquired 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £189.63 ($247.79).

Gary Elden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Tuesday, February 12th, Gary Elden acquired 62 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £187.86 ($245.47).

SThree stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05. The company has a market cap of $371.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. SThree Plc has a one year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

STHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Numis Securities raised SThree to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.40).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Buys £189.63 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/insider-buying-sthree-plc-sthr-insider-buys-189-63-in-stock.html.

About SThree

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.