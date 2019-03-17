Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,340. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

