Insider Selling: Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) CFO Sells $1,127,250.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) CFO G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

G Bradley Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $1,213,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $74.50 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter worth $978,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 38.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

