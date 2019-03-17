Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Insider Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kelly Services by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kelly Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

