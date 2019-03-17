Insider Selling: KushCo Holdings Inc (KSHB) Director Sells $1,575,937.08 in Stock

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 282,426 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $1,575,937.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dallas Imbimbo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KushCo alerts:

On Thursday, January 17th, Dallas Imbimbo sold 310,826 shares of KushCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,777,924.72.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.45. KushCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KushCo Holdings Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSHB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KushCo in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of KushCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/insider-selling-kushco-holdings-inc-kshb-director-sells-1575937-08-in-stock.html.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.