Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Insider Sells 36,807 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

