Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells $38,527.50 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $38,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,010. The company has a market cap of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

