Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (TSLA) Director Sells $4,790,018.80 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total value of $4,790,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSLA opened at $275.43 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $244.59 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

