Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TCX) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $420,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TCX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $851.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tucows had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tucows by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tucows by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

