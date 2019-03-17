InspireMD (NSPR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 1,305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,318 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of InspireMD worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.