Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.47% of Integer worth $61,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Integer by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Integer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Integer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.01. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

