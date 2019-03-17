Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $254.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $2,061,469. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

