International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of IFF opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,038,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,272,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,655,359.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,102,910 shares of company stock valued at $144,811,615. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

