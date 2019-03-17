Investors Buy Constellation Brands (STZ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $203.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.88 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Constellation Brands had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Constellation Brands traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $170.45

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

