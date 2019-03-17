Investors Buy Shares of Workday (WDAY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $171.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.82 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Workday had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Workday traded down ($0.35) for the day and closed at $186.69

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.02 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $1,556,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 963,820 shares of company stock valued at $167,287,222. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Workday by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Workday by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Workday by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

