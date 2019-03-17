Investors Sell Shares of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Strength (ELAN)

Investors sold shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $49.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $463.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $413.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Elanco Animal Health had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Elanco Animal Health traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $30.64

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Friday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

