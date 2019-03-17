Investors Sell Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) on Strength (XEL)

Investors sold shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $70.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $218.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Xcel Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Xcel Energy traded up $0.34 for the day and closed at $56.50

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

