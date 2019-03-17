IOStoken (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Bitkub, GOPAX, WazirX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.29 or 0.17199022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021378 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, IDAX, DDEX, Binance, BitMax, Livecoin, Coineal, BitMart, Koinex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinZest, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, BigONE, ABCC, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Bitrue, Kucoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bitkub, Cobinhood, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

