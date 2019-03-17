Ironveld (IRON) Shares Down 5.4%

Ironveld PLC (LON:IRON)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 577,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 600,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.50.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

