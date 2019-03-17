iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.99 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

