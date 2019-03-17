iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,805,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,890,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $284.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

