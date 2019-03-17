iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,573,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 466,416 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $45.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 100,749 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

