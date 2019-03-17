iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Position Boosted by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,324,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,904,000 after acquiring an additional 748,309 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 704,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,386,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 688,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $197.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo-position-boosted-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.